Non Stop Pop x Non Stop Hip Hop - Easter Thursday

Queen Of Hoxton
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Non Stop Pop x Non Stop Hip Hop - Easter Thursday Special

9pm - 2am

£5 Entry
2 rooms of music

Ground Floor - Non Stop Pop, Cheese and club classics

Basement - Non Stop Hip Hop + R&B

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
No health documentation needed
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

