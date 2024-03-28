DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Non Stop Pop x Non Stop Hip Hop - Easter Thursday Special
9pm - 2am
£5 Entry
2 rooms of music
Ground Floor - Non Stop Pop, Cheese and club classics
Basement - Non Stop Hip Hop + R&B
