DJ Fat Tony

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Internet superstar and world renowned DJ, Fat Tony, is returning to Faith in Strangers, Margate! After a sell out show in 2023, this one promises to bring us more of the same!

DJ Fat Tony, the club legend and digital virtuoso, has a vibrant career both as...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

