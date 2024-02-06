Top track

Iron Horse

Mag Electric, WETSHINE

Sleepwalk
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mag Electric is a hard rock power trio from NYC playing what some have described as "stoner rock" or "desert rock". Following the success of their first two single releases, Iron Horse and Thorn in My Side, the band is pleased to bring you their first full...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mag Electric

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

