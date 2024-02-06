DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mag Electric is a hard rock power trio from NYC playing what some have described as "stoner rock" or "desert rock". Following the success of their first two single releases, Iron Horse and Thorn in My Side, the band is pleased to bring you their first full...
