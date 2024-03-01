Top track

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor

Murder On The Dancefloor- Brighton

Komedia
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s Murder on the dance floor, & you better not kill the groove.

We’re taking you to Saltburn for a night of 2000s nostalgia, playing you songs from the soundtrack and everything you would expect from a debauched party in 2006. Put on your best Saltburn...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

