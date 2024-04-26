DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Age Against The Machine Nottingham

Saltbox Bar
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's premier party, for the slightly older party animal, is coming back to Nottingham after a sold out debut in January

For over a decade now Don and Reg have been hosting parties in London for those who do not want to go gentle in to that good night...

This is an 30+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saltbox Bar

Bolero Square, Bellar Gate, Nottingham, England NG1 1LY, United Kingdom
Doors open8:30 pm

