Teta Rruda Club: (Nur braza, Marina Antih B2B Coño, Boratur Mady)

El Sótano
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53
Nur Braza

Nur Braza es sinónimo de no parar de bailar, en sus sesiones predomina el auténtico house y el tech house más underground y pegadizo.

En la pista es alegre, sofisticada y tiene una profunda consciencia de la estética sonora. Su buen gusto por l...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Doors open11:45 pm

