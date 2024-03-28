Top track

Beige Banquet - Animals

Beige Banquet - 'Ornamental Hermit' Album Launch

Avalon Cafe
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based DIY dark-punk 5-piece Beige Banquet will be playing a small, sweaty and intimate album launch show at Avalon Cafe on 28th March 2024. Come down and celebrate the launch of their sophomore album, and first as a full band, ‘Ornamental Hermit’ an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Just Step Sideways.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nov LT, Eel Men, Beige Banquet

Venue

Avalon Cafe

Juno Way, London SE14 5RW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

