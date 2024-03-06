Top track

Alanna Royale w/ Obed Padilla + DJ Hella Breezy

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sometimes you have to fall apart in order to find the most real version of yourself.

On the surface R&B and soul singer Alanna Royale appeared to be brimming with confidence yet the artist behind the internal earthquake “Trouble Is” insists that until thi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alanna Royale

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

