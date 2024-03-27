Top track

The Hanging Stars - Happiness is a Bird

The Hanging Stars

MOTH Club
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hanging Stars release their new album A Golden Shore as they reflect on a year of triumphs. With an Americana Music Association Bob Harris -sanctioned award and a Nashville sell-out in Third Man’s Blue Room with Jack White approvingly looking on, they’...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by PRB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hanging Stars

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

