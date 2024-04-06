Top track

Ruen Brothers - All My Shades of Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ruen Brothers

The Basement
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsClemson
From $12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ruen Brothers - All My Shades of Blue
Got a code?

Event information

The Basement presents The Ruen Brothers for one show only Saturday April, 6th.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Basement.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ruen Brothers

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.