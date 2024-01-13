DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afro Digital Party

La Place
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le mouvement Afro Digital est le fruit d'une fusion créatrice entre les musiques des diasporas africaines et les rythmes électroniques contemporains.

Afro Digital, ambassadeur d’une diversité et d’une inclusion musicale et culturelle, offre une plateforme...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Place.
Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

