Miya Folick

Lafayette
Sun, 12 May 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Miya Folick is a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. Her 2023 LP Roach is her clearest and most direct work yet. With ear-worm melodies, heart-wrenching poetry, eclectic production and anchored by Folick's once-in-a-lifetime voice, Roach straddles a line b...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Miya Folick

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

