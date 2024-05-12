DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Miya Folick is a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles. Her 2023 LP Roach is her clearest and most direct work yet. With ear-worm melodies, heart-wrenching poetry, eclectic production and anchored by Folick's once-in-a-lifetime voice, Roach straddles a line b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.