Spot Parties noche de reyes

The Bassement Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
From Free

About

Spot Parties comienza el 2024 por todo lo alto la noche de reyes en The Bassement Club.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassmnt + Spot.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

