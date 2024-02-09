Top track

ANSBRO - Bamboleo

Ansbro, Kø:lab, Istigkeit

Transbordeur
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back to Club Transbo avec deux premières lyonnaises !

A notre gauche, l'Irlandais Ansbro, coqueluche de Verknipt et fraîchement signé sur Unfaced, label de Jacidorex. Son morceau "Bamboleo" l'a propulsé en haut des charts et il tourne désormais dans toute...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 23:59 en accord avec le Transbordeur
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kø:lab, ANSBRO, Istigkeit

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

