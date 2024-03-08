Top track

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix

The Disco Express: Dam Swindle, Marcellus Pittman

E1
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Disco Express welcomes you to E1 for a night of disco hedonism, debauchery and late night dancing.

This is London's Disco, Your Disco.

__________________________________

Disco doyenne Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy is an unde...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
Lineup

Marcellus Pittman, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, Bustin' Loose

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

