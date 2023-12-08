DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Olivier DAX
Compositeur ,producteur , a commencé à composer et aussi fait ses premiers concerts en 1984. Il a par la suite connu un grand succès dans toute l'Europe avec son groupe Dax Riders (depuis 1993) et surtout a participé à l'avènement de la French...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.