DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Third Culture is an electrifying duo comprised of Sacha Robotti and Sian, two visionary artists who have consistently redefined their own boundaries of electronic music. Each of their individual musical journeys now meets at the apex of collaboration and c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.