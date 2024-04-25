Top track

Lola Kirke

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday April 25 with Dale Hollow

Doors 7pm, Show 8:30pm

$10 Advance, $15 Day of Show + fees

All Welcome
Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lola Kirke

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

