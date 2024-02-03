Top track

Nukuluk - Covered in Gold

TGT presents IVW: Nukuluk / Gloop Unit / Morgan Noise / Lipworms

The George Tavern
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50

About

The George Tavern presents 6 days of their favourite acts and tips for 2024 for Independent Venue Week 2024. Saturday's edition features Nukuluk, Gloop Unit, Morgan Noise and Lipworms.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morgan Noise, Gloop Unit, Nukuluk

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

