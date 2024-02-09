DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mali Velasquez + Dish

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
When Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mali Velasquez traded her Texas panhandle home for the verdant foothills of Tennessee, she did so with a newfound perspective that mirrored her environment, culminating in the lushly raw edge of her folk-rooted indie...

All ages
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

