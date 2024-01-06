DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Il Castello delle Meraviglie

Castello San Martino della Vaneza
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 am
ArtCervarese Santa Croce
From €3.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝐃𝐚𝐥 𝟔 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 il Castello di San Martino della Vaneza vi porterà in viaggio tra sogno e fantasia…

Partite per un'avventura che vi immergerà in un regno di creatività!☁️

Risalendo la Torre del Castello potrete vivere diverse esperienze...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Castello di San Martino

Venue

Castello San Martino della Vaneza

Via S. Martino, 23, 35030 Cervarese Santa Croce PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.