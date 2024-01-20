Top track

Criminal Crisis invites Papa Nugs

Cadavra
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Criminal Crisis en su versión showcase se estrena en Cadavra el 20 de enero con Papa Nugs, el artista de UK con residencia en RINSE FM que está agitando las pistas de los mejores club y festivales, con sonidos muy actuales del garage, cosmic disco y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Papa Nugs, Bother, Gisele South

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

