DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Criminal Crisis en su versión showcase se estrena en Cadavra el 20 de enero con Papa Nugs, el artista de UK con residencia en RINSE FM que está agitando las pistas de los mejores club y festivales, con sonidos muy actuales del garage, cosmic disco y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.