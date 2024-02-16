DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hackney Night Shelter Fundraiser ft Chaps Choir + special guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A fun fundraiser for Hackney Night Shelter featuring the 30+ strong Chaps Choir plus support from Ritzi Shō & The Paisley Daze followed by Freakin' Time Disco till late!

Read more about the charity below 👇

CHAPS CHOIR

The Chaps sing songs from across t...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

