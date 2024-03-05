DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Platform : Dizzee Rascal, Kyle Dion

La Place
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
€14.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Live Nation et La Place vous donnent rendez-vous avec PLATFORM #8

Nouveau rendez-vous de tou.te.s les amoureux.euses de musiques urbaines, des diggers de nouveaux sons, d’une génération ultra-connectée, celle qui fait voler en éclats les codes et consacre...

Présenté par Live Nation France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

