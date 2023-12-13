DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALPHAVILLE Holiday Cocktail Party (Free Photos)

ALPHAVILLE
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's time for Alphvilles second annual Holiday Cocktail Party! Join us for a night of Jazz, DJ's, Food, Drinks, and FREE PHOTOS!

We will have a holiday photo set, set up with Neptune taking free photos of you and your friends looking their best. Formal at...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open8:00 pm

