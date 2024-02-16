Top track

B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

Boiler Room: Newcastle | Day 1

NX Newcastle
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNewcastle
£24.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready, Newcastle! We’re coming back this February with a tonne of bonafide house & techno connoisseurs.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NX Newcastle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eliza Rose, Reeshy, Saoirse and 1 more

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

