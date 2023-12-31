DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Eve a Go-Go!

Belltown Yacht Club
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYE @ BYC!

It's our birthday! Come celebrate the New Year with Boots! in BYC!!!

Boots! is 🌈Seattle’s 60s go-go party🌈

🎸 Hosted by DJs Sarah Savannah & Maxwell Edison

Plus...

Wig Out and Emerald City Soul Club spinning hot wax all night in S...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club and Screwdriver Bar

Lineup

Emerald City Soul Club

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

