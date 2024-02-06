DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Of Venus

Secret Location in London
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
From £47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

House of Venus

Part of the Furniture

For femmes and thems, and their toys.

Dresscode: What makes you feel sexy.

Unlock a world of potential, reimagine the familiar contours of furniture in a new light, and never look at a bar stool the same way again....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Charlotte Douleur & Sophia Rose
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.