Me nd Adam and Do512 Present: Heartbreak Hotel

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WELCOME TO HEARTBREAK HOTEL!

Introducing Me Nd Adam & Do512’s first-ever Heartbreak Hotel: a vintage-Valentine’s Day-themed Rock N Roll party taking place this February 8th & 9th at Hotel Vegas in Austin, TX.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Me nd Adam & Do512.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Me Nd Adam

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Do I need to purchase separate tickets for each night?

Yes, if you would like to attend both nights you will need to purchase tickets for each date.

