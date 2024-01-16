DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anche quest’anno hai ricevuto un regalo deludente o hai l'armadio pieno di accessori e vestiti che non metti dal 2012?😭
Nessun problema! Abbiamo organizzato un evento per liberarci di ciò di cui non abbiamo più bisogno ma che potrebbe essere utile per qu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.