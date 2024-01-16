DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swapparty | se non lo usi scambialo

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Tue, 16 Jan, 9:00 pm
SocialMilano
About

Anche quest’anno hai ricevuto un regalo deludente o hai l'armadio pieno di accessori e vestiti che non metti dal 2012?😭

Nessun problema! Abbiamo organizzato un evento per liberarci di ciò di cui non abbiamo più bisogno ma che potrebbe essere utile per qu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

