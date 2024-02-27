DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the those who love swanky bass and soaring melodies- Bar Doña presents Australian pop artist Elle Murphy live in London. Mark your calendars for the 27th of February, and prepare with appropriate dancing shoes & tissues.
Elle Murphy stormed onto the m...
