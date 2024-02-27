Top track

Elle Murphy - Own Your Shit

Elle Murphy

Doña
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
About

For the those who love swanky bass and soaring melodies- Bar Doña presents Australian pop artist Elle Murphy live in London. Mark your calendars for the 27th of February, and prepare with appropriate dancing shoes & tissues.

Elle Murphy stormed onto the m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Elle Murphy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elle Murphy

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

