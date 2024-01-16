Top track

Bruce Dickinson: The Mandrake Project Signing, Q+A

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 16 Jan, 6:30 pm
Artist signingNew York
About

Join us for a book signing and Q+A with legendary IRON MAIDEN frontman Bruce Dickinson featuring the original comic series tied to his upcoming solo album "The Mandrake Project"

The 12-issue limited series is an epic saga of opposing forces batt...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bruce Dickinson

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

