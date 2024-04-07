DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Orangeade, 10 ans ! Tournoi de Pétanque

Place des Quinconces
Sun, 7 Apr, 3:00 pm
SportBordeaux
€5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Notre rêve devient enfin réalité, organiser un grand tournoi de pétanque Place des Quinconces.

En triplette ou en doublette, inscrivez-vous en équipe pour essayer de remporter ce grand tournoi animé et commenté par Philippe Maurice.

Infos pratiques
Réservé aux plus de 14 ans
Présenté par L'Orangeade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Place des Quinconces

Place des Quinconces, Esplanade des Quinconces, Bordeaux, Gironde 33000, Frankreich
Doors open3:00 pm

