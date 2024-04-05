Top track

Iñigo Vontier - Talom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CALYPSO CVLT Los Angeles

Downtown LA
Fri, 5 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iñigo Vontier - Talom
Got a code?

About

CALYPSO CVLT is the party manifestation of Calypso Records from Iñigo Vontier and Thomass Jackson. It's a Mexican rave at its best with residencies in the best clubs of Mexico like Bar America’s, Crania or Loo Loo, and internationally from Miami and New Yo...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sirens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downtown LA

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.