Top track

Nasha

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SYNTHICIDE: Aurat, Mirrored Hell

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nasha
Got a code?

About

Aurat returns to SYNTHICIDE this March. Final lineup TBA.

Aurat (OH-RUT), meaning "Women" in Urdu, is a music group based in Los Angeles, CA. Aurat embraces the Urdu language with lyrics of its native language and nontraditional sounds. The group features...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aurat

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.