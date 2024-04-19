Top track

Ele A

La Boule Noire
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ele A, également connue sous le nom d'Ele, est née en 2002 à Lugano, où elle a grandi. Une funambule. Tout comme un Nokia 3310 transporté du futur.

En 2022, elle commence à lâcher des flots de couplets sur Instagram et YouTube : des freestyle sur des base...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ele A

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

