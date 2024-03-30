DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Coline Creuzot live at Eddie's Attic!
Hailing from the Lone Star state of Texas, born and raised in Houston, Coline Creuzot, a singer/songwriter has an astonishing voice. Coline fell in love with the arts at a young age and always knew she was destined fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.