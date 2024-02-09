Top track

Francobollo - Are You Content?

AAA: Francobollo

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10

Francobollo - Are You Content?
About

Founded in London, Francobollo, the mostly Swedish outfit comprising of Simon Nilsson, Sean Bean, Petter Grevelius and Sam Bailey, wrestled the attention of London’s garage rock scene with their warped sound and chaotic live shows.

With their debut album...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francobollo

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

