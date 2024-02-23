DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Larry & Joe

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Larry & Joe were destined to make music together.

Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass and oldtime musician. Larry was forced into exile an***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

