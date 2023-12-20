DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night of Shibari w/ Hajime Kinoko

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
North American Tour 2023 featuring Marie Sauvage.

Experience the captivating artistry of Hajime Kinoko, a Japanese Shibari virtuoso who seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

His performances transcend conventional rope bondage, telling a powerful s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hajime Kinoko

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

