DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SuperCharged presents Jungle Cakes 360
Friday 1st December
11pm - 5am
The Arch Brighton
We welcome back the mighty Jungle Cakes to The Arch Brighton but this time they are swinging into the middle of the dancefloor for the debut of their 360° show.
Li...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.