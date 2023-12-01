DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jungle Cakes 360

The Arch
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SuperCharged presents Jungle Cakes 360

Friday 1st December

11pm - 5am

The Arch Brighton

We welcome back the mighty Jungle Cakes to The Arch Brighton but this time they are swinging into the middle of the dancefloor for the debut of their 360° show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.

Jungle Cakes (Deekline/Ed Solo/Benny Page)

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

