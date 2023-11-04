Top track

Restless

100 Club
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Restless celebrate 45 years of Neo-Rockabilly with a special London concert at the 100 Club.

Their debut studio album 'Why Don't You...Just Rock!' is widely regarded as the perfect Neo-Rockabilly album.

Restless were regular headliners at the legendary “ Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Restless

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

