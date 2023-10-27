Top track

Deep Root Tribe Halloween w/ Francis Mercier

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us for Deep Root Tribe's Halloween celebration on October 27th, with Francis Mercier, AVÖ, and more special guests at the iconic NYC venue, Superior Ingredients. Prepare to indulge in a night full of Afrocentric rhythms. Get tickets now and spend your Read more

Presented by Deep Root Records

Lineup

Francis Mercier

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

