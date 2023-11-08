Top track

dj poolboi - Ghosts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clinic ft. dj poolboi

Station1640
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

dj poolboi - Ghosts
Got a code?

About

Clinic welcomes dj poolboi on Wednesday, November 8th.

VIP tables reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com

All Sales Final

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

dj poolboi

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.