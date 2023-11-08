Top track

Clinic ft. Chris Luno & dj poolboi

Station1640
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clinic welcomes Chris Luno and dj poolboi on Wednesday, November 8th.

VIP tables reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com

All Sales Final

This is an 21+ event.

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Chris Luno, dj poolboi

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

