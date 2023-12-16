DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Malakites

The Globe
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£11
Clwb Ifor Bach pesents - The Malakites

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

The Malakites

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

