DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Best known as the lead singer and lead guitarist of The Bluetones, Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin have spent the best part of 3 decades honing their craft as a live performers, with 6 Bluetones albums under their belts including 14 Top 40 singles
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.