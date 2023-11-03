DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slappy Av + Colectivo Aguacero

La Mazmorra del Androide
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsValladolid
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ultras Del Amor es un trabajo de Slappy Av en colaboración con el artista zaragozano ElGato500Euros, el álbum indaga en todo tipo de sonidos desde el Jersey Club al Indie, pasando por el reaggeton y el hyperpop.

Abrirán el concierto Colectivo Aguacero des Read more

Organizado por Adiós Corazón.

Venue

La Mazmorra del Androide

Plaza De Santa Brígida 6, 47003 Valladolid, Valladolid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.