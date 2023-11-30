Top track

Malaki & Lucy McWilliams - Fair Play

Malaki Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of Ireland's most prolific young talents, Malaki is back with some brand new music and a very special headline show in London.

His previous London shows sold out, so don’t hang around.

Supported by Hemai

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Malaki, Hemai

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

