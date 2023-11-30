DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of Ireland's most prolific young talents, Malaki is back with some brand new music and a very special headline show in London.
His previous London shows sold out, so don’t hang around.
Supported by Hemai
This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.