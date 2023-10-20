Top track

Felhur x Andro - Dessin

Felhur x Andro : Release Party

La Boule Noire
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Felhur & Andro c'est un duo rappeur/compositeur. Dans une ancienne vie, Andro a été champion de France de beatbox et Felhur professeur de philosophie. Après avoir repris des poèmes célèbres en rap, ils veulent aujourd'hui raconter leur propre histoire à tr

Présenté par Felhur x Andro & Groover Obsessions.

Lineup

Felhur x Andro

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

